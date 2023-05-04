UAE’s effort to attract 40 million tourists in next 7 years

SHAFAQNA– Vice President of UAE and Ruler of Dubai said: “His country plans to attract 40 million tourists in the next 7 years.”

“Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum published a picture of the “Arabic Travel Market” exhibition on his personal page on Twitter and added: “World tourism returnes to its trend after three years of decline. Tourism spending in the UAE has increased by 70% to reach $32.29 billion in 2022, ranking first among countries in the region.

This Emirati official said: “We announced the goal of reaching 40 million tourists in 7 years. The goal is that the share of the tourism sector in the GDP will reach 122.52 billion dollars.

“Our goal is to achieve the best and most active economy in the world,” he promised to continue developing all sectors of the national economy.

The official statistics of the UAE show that the country has managed to attract about 14 million tourists in 2022.

Source: Al-Khalij online

