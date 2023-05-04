English
International Shia News Agency

UAE’s effort to attract 40 million tourists in next 7 years

0

SHAFAQNA– Vice President of UAE and Ruler of Dubai said: “His country plans to attract 40 million tourists in the next 7 years.”

“Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum published a picture of the “Arabic Travel Market” exhibition on his personal page on Twitter and added: “World tourism returnes to its trend after three years of decline. Tourism spending in the UAE has increased by 70% to reach $32.29 billion in 2022, ranking first among countries in the region.

This Emirati official said: “We announced the goal of reaching 40 million tourists in 7 years. The goal is that the share of the tourism sector in the GDP will reach 122.52 billion dollars.

“Our goal is to achieve the best and most active economy in the world,” he promised to continue developing all sectors of the national economy.

The official statistics of the UAE show that the country has managed to attract about 14 million tourists in 2022.

Source: Al-Khalij online

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

UAE Climate Technology Forum Will Be Held on 10-11 May 2023

Related posts

UAE Climate Technology Forum Will Be Held on 10-11 May 2023

asadian

UAE & Qatar to re-open embassies in June

asadian

Iran: Secrets of five thousand years of Burnt City

asadian

Sultan of Oman To Visit Iran

asadian

Oldest pearl diving town of Persian Gulf discovered in UAE

asadian

Dubai cleanest city in the world

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.