SHAFAQNA KASHMIR- Hujatal Islam wal Muslimeen Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al Safavi presided over a high level meeting of members of All Jammu and Kashmir Ulema Council.

The session included Islamic scholars across schools of thought of the region. The scholars unanimously stresses on the unity among the Islamic scholars to resist the negative propaganda about Islam, strengthening and Islamic community building and upholding Islamic values.

