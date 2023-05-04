Zelensky visited ICC in the Hague

SHAFAQNA- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi visited the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on Thursday (04 May 2023), which issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in March on charges of deporting children from Ukraine.

Russia, which is not a member of the International Criminal Court and rejects its jurisdiction, denies committing crimes during the conflict with Ukraine, which it calls “special military operations,” according to Reuters.

In his first official visit to this country, Zelensky was supposed to give a speech in The Hague entitled: “There is no peace without justice for Ukraine”.

Also stated: The International Criminal Court can prosecute genocide in Ukraine, but has no jurisdiction over alleged crimes of Russian aggression there.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com