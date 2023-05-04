Sudan: Intense clashes in Khartoum

SHAFAQNA- Heavy fighting was heard in central Khartoum as the army tried to push back the militia’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) from areas around the presidential palace and army headquarters, leaving a lasting ceasefire looking vague.

Each side appears to be fighting for control of territory in the capital ahead of any possible talks, although leaders from both factions have shown little desire to hold talks after more than two weeks of fighting, Reuters reported.

Despite both sides agreeing to a seven-day ceasefire, heavy bombings also took place in the neighboring cities of Omderman and Bahri.

Meanwhile, the United Nations pressed Sudan’s warring factions on Wednesday to guarantee a supposed ceasefire for the safe passage of humanitarian aid.

Also stated, Martin Griffiths, the head of the United Nations aid, said that he hopes to have face-to-face meetings with the conflicting parties in Sudan within two to three days to receive guarantees from them for aid convoys to deliver supplies.

The United Nations has warned that the conflict between the army and RSF forces, which began on April 15, risks creating a humanitarian catastrophe that could spread to other countries. Sudan announced on Tuesday that 550 people have been killed and 4926 injured in these clashes.

The United Nations says about 100,000 people have fled Sudan to neighboring countries with little food and water.

Source: Reuters

