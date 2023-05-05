UK: Charles III coronation & Controversial jewels

SHAFAQNA- Some South Africans are calling on Britain to return the world’s largest diamond, the Star of Africa, which is on the scepter and is being worn by King Charles III during his coronation on Saturday.

South Africans demand Britain to return Africa Star diamond

According to Reuters, this diamond, which weighs 530 carats, was discovered in 1905 in South Africa and was donated to the British monarchy by the colonial government in this country, which was under British rule at the time.

Now, amid a global conversation about the return of art and artifacts looted during the colonial era, some South Africans are calling for the return of the diamonds.

In this report, Mutosi Kamanga, a lawyer and activist in Johannesburg who promoted an online petition for the return of the diamond, said: The diamond, which is a symbol of South African pride, heritage and culture, must be returned to us.

“I think African people generally believe that decolonization is not just about having certain freedoms, but about taking back what has been taken from us.”

It is also said that the diamond in the cane, officially known as Cullinan I, was mined and cut from the 3100-carat Cullinan diamond near Pretoria.

A smaller diamond cut from the same stone, known as Cullinan II, is in the royal tiara worn by British monarchs on ceremonial occasions, which is kept with the scepter and other royal jewels in the Tower of London.

Indian emperor’s family criticized the “woke” action to ban Koh Noor diamonds

Also, King Charles’ decision for Camilla not to wear the controversial Mount Noor “political hand grenade” diamond at her coronation has been criticized as “woke politics” by the Sikh imperial family, who owned it before it was taken over by Britain.

According to Daily Mail Online‏, Charles wanted the Queen consort to wear the late Queen mother’s tiara, which contains the controversial jewel – at the center of a row between India and Britain – but gave in to those who claimed featuring it at the coronation would whip up anger about the “injustices of the Britain Empire” from those demanding it back.

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to Mail Online from his home in Amritsar, India, Dr Jaswinder Singh Sukarchakia, a descendant of the previous owner, said: “We had no problem with Camilla wearing it and the decision not to use it was politically motivated.”

Source: Reuters, Daily Mail Online

www.shafaqna.com