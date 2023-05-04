Aboul Gheit: Syria’s returning to Arab League very likely at Riyadh meeting

SHAFAQNA- The Secretary General of the Arab League considered Syria’s return to the Arab League very likely at the upcoming meeting in Riyadh and noted that this matter should be done step by step.

Aboul Gheit said in a statement to the Saudi channel “Al-Sharq” that the return of Damascus to its seat in the Arab League, which has been vacant since 2011, will begin with a meeting and then a consensus among the member states of the Arab League, and after That invitation will be presented to Syria.

He added: Syria will then participate in all the meetings of the ministers and return to the activities of the Arab League.

Aboul Gheit continued: Syria’s return to the Arab League (during the Riyadh summit scheduled for May 19) is very likely to happen.

He noted that what prevents this from happening is “the occurrence of a major event”.

