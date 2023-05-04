Raisi: Comprehensive cooperation agreement marks new chapter of Iran-Syria ties

Raisi made the comment on Thursday in a meeting with Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous in Damascus on the second day of his landmark visit to the Arab country.

The Iranian president called on the Syrian prime minister to pay special attention to the implementation of documents and agreements signed during his trip and stressed that the two countries should expand their cooperation in economic and trade fields.

The Syrian premier on his part thanked Iran for its support to his country when it was in crisis because of the years-long war triggered by foreign-backed militancy, saying that Syria will never forget Iran’s assistance.

He welcomed the expansion of ties between the two sides and promised to seriously follow up on the implementation of the 14 documents signed to boost mutual cooperation.

Raisi and his accompanying delegation made up of some cabinet ministers began their two-day trip to Syria on Wednesday.

The trip is the first by an Iranian president since 2011 when Syria was gripped by war