SHAFAQNA– The book “Muhammad, Man of Allah” by Seyyed Hossein Nasr is published in 1982 by Muhammadi Trust.
This biography of the Prophet of Islam is unique in presenting, within a very brief compass, the most spiritually significant aspects of the life and mission of the Prophet. While leaving out none of the great events that marked his life, this account has the great merit of highlighting the most profound meaning of these events.
Professor Nasr’s deep affinity with the inner aspects of the Prophetic mission shine through in this concise account. Outward historical events are thus presented as a backdrop against which the Islamic revelation was given concrete embodiment in the personality of the Prophet. This book goes a long way in helping the reader to appreciate more fully why it is that the Prophet of Islam has indeed served as the ‘noble exemplar’, mentioned in the Qur’an.
About Seyyed Hossein Nasr
Born in Tehran, Seyyed Hossein Nasr, graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology with an undergraduate degree in Physics and Mathematics. He went on to Harvard University where he studied Geology and Geophysics, and then completed a PhD in the History of Science and Philosophy.
He is a world renown scholar on Islam and is currently a University Professor at GW. Seyyed Hossein Nasr has published over fifty books and hundreds of articles in numerous languages and translations.