Afghanistan: World Press Freedom Day under rule of Taliban

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- The Center of Afghan Journalists announced the increase in violence against Afghan journalists in the last 12 months، in a statement published on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

In the announcement of this center, it is stated that “during the last 12 months (May 2022 to May 2023), at least 213 incidents of violence, threats and arrests of journalists have been recorded in the country, compared to about 130 incidents recorded during the previous year (May 2021-May 2022), it shows an increase of about 64 percent.

The Center of Afghan Journalists said in its announcement that “except for the attack attributed to the ISIS group in Mazar-i-Sharif, which caused the death of Naderi [Hossein Naderi, reporter of Ava news agency] and the wounding of at least 19 other journalists, the majority of other events (threats and arrests) was carried out by the administrations of the Taliban group or people associated with it.

This organization also said that after the fall of the republican system, more than half of the active media in Afghanistan are out of business due to the restrictions imposed by Taliban group and economic problems.

The International Organization of Reporters Without Borders also published a report on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, saying that since Taliban took over, the situation of the media in Afghanistan has been deteriorating and 84% of female journalists and 52% of male journalists have lost their jobs.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

