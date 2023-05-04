Local election polls open across England

SHAFAQNA-Seven out of 10 people in England are heading to polls to vote on Thursday in local elections for more than two-thirds of English councils.

More than 8,000 seats are being contested at 230 councils across England, excluding London and some western regions, as they were held in 2022.

All adults aged 18 and over, and who are British citizens, resident EU citizens, or “qualifying Commonwealth citizens,” can vote in local elections.

Under the Elections Act 2022 became effective, for the first time in England, people will have to show a photo ID to vote in person before they can cast their ballot.

All seats will be contested in nine metropolitan boroughs, including the cities of Liverpool and Wolverhampton, 32 unitary authorities, with cities such as Nottingham, Derby, and York, as well as 105 district councils in much of the South East, East, and Midlands.

