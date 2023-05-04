English
Shafaqna top news stories (04 May 2023)

Shafaqna top news stories on 4 May 2023

Kashmir- Hujatal Islam wal Muslimeen Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al Safavi presided over a high level meeting of members of All Jammu and Kashmir Ulema Council. Read more …

Afghanistan- The Center of Afghan Journalists announced the increase in violence against Afghan journalists in the last 12 months، in a statement published on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day. Read more …

Religion- Commentary of Surah At-Tariq, the Holy Quran, Surah 86. Read more …

Shia media- Imam Ali (AS) – Part 1 | Inquiries about Shia Islam. Read more …

