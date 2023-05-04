Saudi Arabia to start issuing Hajj permits from today

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia announced that it will start issuing permits for domestic Hajj pilgrims to participate in this year’s ceremonies from today (Friday).

According to the Shafaqna citing Okaz, this ministry has announced that the registration of domestic pilgrims to attend this year’s Hajj ceremony will continue until the 7th of Dhu al-Hijja this year.

According to the ministry’s statement, registration will be possible for pilgrims who have paid all the relevant fees.

In this regard, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that the pilgrims must have received all the necessary vaccines to participate in the Hajj ceremony.

Source: Okaz News