Saudi Arabia: We are not against any Lebanese presidential candidate nor supporting anyone

SHAFAQNA- Walid Ghayyad, head of the information center of the Lebanese Maronite Church, said: “Walid Bukhari, the ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Lebanon, praised his actions in the field of presidential election during the meeting with the Maronite bishops of Lebanon.”

According to Shafaqna quoted by Elnashra, Ghayyad stated that Bukhari has emphasized that the presidential vacuum in Lebanon should be ended as soon as possible.

According to his statement, Bukhari has explained that Saudi Arabia considers the issue of presidential election as an internal issue for Lebanon and is against any dictation in this field by any faction.

The ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Lebanon emphasized that his country has no opposition to any of the presidential candidates who are trusted by the Lebanese people, and any president they choose will be welcomed by Saudi Arabia.

Bukhari noted: “The election of the president is an internal matter. Saudi Arabia does not oppose any of the candidates and does not support anyone, and the Saudis do not accept interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs.”

