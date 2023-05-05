English
MEM: Qatar may isolated on Syria's return to Arab League

SHAFAQNA-While some Arab states have welcomed the idea of normalising relations with Syria, Qatar has persistently opposed it. As the momentum towards Syria’s eventual return to the Arab League gathers pace, Doha’s stubborn resistance could leave it isolated on this issue.

In recent months, the Middle East has witnessed a flurry of diplomatic activity including a push by some countries in the region to normalise relations with Syria.

Against this backdrop, the tiny Persian Gulf state of Qatar has emerged as one of the most vocal opponents of normalising relations with Syria. Doha has long been a key player in regional politics, using its vast wealth and influence to advance its interests and pursue its own agenda.

