GCC plans to create Schengen-style visa for tourists in region

SHAFAQNA-The Persian Gulf Cooperation Council is set to introduce a Schengen-style, unified visa for tourists and businessmen from 35 foreign and Arab countries.The unified visa system aims to boost tourism and facilitate travel within the region.

Currently, only GCC nationals can travel visa-free across the six member states: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

The proposed change would extend this privilege to GCC residents as well, creating a border-free travel area, similar to Europe’s Schengen zone.

If implemented, expats living in Abu Dhabi and elsewhere in the UAE would be able to travel visa-free to other GCC nations, as long as they are legal residents in the UAE.

Source :utilities-me

