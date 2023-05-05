Iran & Syria issue joint statement at end of Raisi’s Syria visit

SHAFAQNA-The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian Arab Republic have issued a joint statement at the end of the two-day official visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Syria.

In the joint statement, the two sides emphasized boosting mutual ties.

The two presidents held in-depth talks that focused on ways to expand and strengthen mutual ties based on brotherly and strategic relations between the two states, as well as the latest developments in the region and the world.

The two sides also stressed the need to respect the national sovereignty, independence, and preservation of the territorial integrity of the two countries, according to the purposes and principles laid in the United Nations Charter.

They emphasized the significance of boosting mutual ties via the continuation of political, economic, and consular cooperation and other fields of cooperation, as well as the continuation of the exchange of high-ranking delegations between the two countries.

The two sides also expressed their readiness and willingness to take any action to develop commercial-economic ties between the two countries through existing mechanisms such as the Joint High Commission. They also stressed the existing bilateral cooperation in the field of reconstruction of the Syrian Arab Republic.

Voicing their satisfaction with the joint cooperation in fighting terrorism and extremism, the two sides emphasized the continuation of joint cooperation for the total annihilation of all terrorist groups.

They strongly condemned the aggression of Israel on the Syrian Arab Republic and considered it a destabilizing factor in the region. The two sides also emphasized Syria reserves the legitimate right to respond to those aggressions in an appropriate way.

The two sides condemned the continued occupation of the Syrian Golan by the occupying Israeli regime, as well as the attempts of that occupying regime, including the decision to annex the Golan, which is in contradiction with the principles of international law, and the legal status of the Syrian Golan is considered as occupied lands. They also strongly condemned the US government’s decision to recognize the annexation of the Golan, which comes in gross violation of the principles of the United Nations.

Both sides condemned any illegal presence of military forces in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, which is considered occupation, and emphasize the necessity of ending it, which comes in violation of the national sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic and its territorial integrity. They stated the need for the Syrian Arab Republic to exercise its sovereignty throughout its land. They strongly condemned the actions of the United States in looting the natural resources of the Syrian Arab Republic and demanded a decisive response from the international community to stop such actions.

The two sides also strongly condemned the coercive, unilateral, and illegitimate actions, namely the attempts that violate international laws and international humanitarian laws taken by the United States of America and the European Union against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian Arab Republic. They also expressed concern about the approach that causes harm to innocent people and emphasized the need to immediately cancel such inhumane actions.

The two sides also condemned the continuation of the brutal blockade and unlawful punishment by Western governments against the Syrian people in the situation after the earthquake. They stressed the need to immediately end the blockade to receive international help for the reconstruction of areas ruined by the earthquake.

The two sides have welcomed the positive political developments in the region, especially the constructive relationship between the Syrian Arab Republic and the Arab countries as well as the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia that was made under the supervision of China, terming the agreement as a significant step towards positive developments that are in the interest of the stability of the Middle East. They also emphasized the need for solidarity and convergence among regional governments to face challenges and ensure security, prosperity, and peace in the region through internal regional cooperation.

Both sides paid tribute to the blood of the martyrs – all the martyrs from Iran, Syria, and their friends – who sacrificed their lives for the victory of the Syrian Arab Republic in the war against terrorism.

The two sides stressed that Israel is the main perpetrator behind all crises and it is a threat to peace and security in the region. They condemned the hostile attempts of the regime against the Islamic holy sites in holy Quds and its actions to change the legal and historical status of Quds.

They also condemned the continuation of illegal settlement operations as well as the actions of the occupying regime in Palestine, describing all those actions as blatant violations of international law and human rights.

Source : IRNA

