UNICEF: It’ll take 300 years to eliminate child marriage

SHAFAQNA- Child marriages are declining, but at a rate that would not eliminate the practice for another 300 years, UNICEF the UN children’s agency, has announced recently.

In a new report, UNICEF tentatively welcomed the reduction but warned that it was nowhere close to meeting its sustainable development goal of ridding the world of the practice by 2030.

“The good news is that child marriage has been declining all over the world,” said Claudia Cappa, the lead author of the report. “In the last 10 years, the percentage of child marriages has dropped from 23% to 19% [of all marriages]. However, this isn’t fast enough to achieve the goal of eliminating child marriage by 2030, with more than 12 million girls under 18 still getting married every year. So, if things don’t change, we’ll need around 300 more years to eliminate child marriage completely.”

Source: theguardian

