Nearly half of Americans are concerned about safety of money in banks

Earlier this week, First Republic Bank became the third major US financial institution to close its doors in three months, reigniting fears about the industry’s stability.

Almost a fifth (19%) of the 1,013 Americans polled said they were ‘very worried’ about the fate of their finances, while another 29% were ‘moderately’ worried. The largest percentage were ‘not too worried’ (30%), and 20% were completely worry-free.

Republicans were more likely to voice concern about the safety of their money, with 55% reporting they were worried, compared to 51% of independents and just 36% of Democrats.

Nearly 200 American banks face similar risks to SVB and Signature, according to a recent paper from the Social Science Research Network. Former Lehman Brothers VP Lawrence McDonald was more conservative with his estimate of 50 banks poised for collapse, but warned that deposit guarantees would have to be increased to stabilize the sector.