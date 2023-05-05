USA’s Secretary of State: Washington will not normalize relations with Syria and will not support others in doing so

SHAFAQNA- USA’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday (05 May 2023) that Washington will not normalize relations with Syria and will not support others in doing so.

Blinken said this in a phone conversation with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, with whom he discussed advancing an inclusive political solution to the Syrian conflict following the May 1 Amman meeting, according to a State Department readout.

”Secretary Blinken made clear that the United States will not normalize relations with the Assad regime and does not support others normalizing until there is authentic, UN-facilitated political progress in line with UN’s Security Council Resolution 2254,” said the statement.

