Nigeria: Hijab-wearing chef seeks to break stereotypes about Muslim women

SHAFAQNA-Nigerian hijab-wearing chef Sherifah Yunus Olokodana seeks to break stereotypes about Muslim women.

Nigeria is almost evenly divided between the largely Christian south and mainly Muslim north, where cultural norms often discourage women to get into business.

Nigerian chef Sherifah Yunus Olokodana speaks during an interview with Reuters in her studio in Lagos

Olokodana, a Yoruba Muslim from the southwest, has been a pastry chef for nearly two decades and sells food spices, but she said she still faced prejudice.

“Being a woman who dresses this way, I have to do 10 times the work of the average woman,” she said while preparing for an Instagram cooking show in her studio.

