Psychologist: Social injustice leads Afghan women to suicide

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– “It seems that many women in Afghanistan do not have much hope to change the situation ahead and therefore sometimes consider “suicide” as the only way,” a psychologist told Shafaqna.

Seyed Mousa Hosseini, Ph.D. in General Psychology and a member of the Immigrant Mental Health Development Center, in a conversation with the reporter of Shafaqna news agency, referring to the fact that in the traditional society of Afghanistan, women and girls usually have more problems and limitations than men, he said, “Many women are dealing with poverty and deprivation, rape, forced marriages or at a young age, violence, illiteracy and social injustices which sometimes lead them to various psychological disorders, especially anxiety and depression and even suicide”.

According to Hosseini, in the past two decades, good paths for education and various social,

economic and cultural activities had been provided for girls and women in the Afghan society, and

some of them had even reached important administrative and governmental positions and provided

motivation for the rest of the society, and they hoped. But suddenly all these paths were closed.

He added: “Previously, a number of international institutions were active in Afghanistan, which helped these people by providing minimum conditions to find career paths and income generation, or to meet the basic needs of life and to some extent the paths were available for the realization of their social and individual rights. But many of these international institutions have left Afghanistan recently and these supports have been reduced to a minimum rate. It seems that many women in Afghanistan do not have much hope to change the situation ahead and therefore sometimes consider “suicide” as the only way ahead of

themselves.

