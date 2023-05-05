English
40000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA-40000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer in the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem,amid strict Israeli security measures,Local sources said.

During the Friday sermon, preacher of al-Aqsa Sheikh Ikrima Sabri denounced the statements made by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Israel on the land of Palestine.

The Aqsa preacher warned that all Muslims must bear their responsibilities towards Palestine, Jerusalem and the Aqsa Mosque.

Source : palinfo

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 50000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer

