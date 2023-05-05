Did Kiev try to assassinate Putin?

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Russia claimed Wednesday that Ukraine tried to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in an overnight drone attack on the Kremlin, news that drew denials from Kyiv and furious demands for retaliation from nationalists in Moscow.

The accusation, which the Kremlin made without providing evidence, was the latest in a string of reported incidents far from the war’s front lines. Kyiv said it had nothing to do with the alleged incident and suggested it could be used as a pretext for a new Russian attack in Ukraine.

The U.S. had no notice if there was a drone attack against the Kremlin by Ukraine, three U.S. officials said. Two of the officials expressed skepticism that a drone could get that close to the Kremlin given that so many air defense systems protect Russia.

As social media went on fire with a video clip that showed a drone blowing up over the tomb flying a Russian flag, it was difficult to substantiate what has really happened. It created a sense of déjà vu. It reminded many of Austrian Prince Franz Ferdinand’s assassination in 1914 that led to World War-I.

But heavens did not fall as neither Putin was in the targeted premises nor was the sortie powerful enough to even make a dent. As Ukraine denied vehemently its involvement, the fissures settled down in no time. But as is the case with jingoism, Moscow made an effort to play it up as a lethal attempt on the life of its czar.

The purported incident is in need of being investigated by independent observers. Both Ukraine and Russia are walking a tightrope when it comes to diplomacy, if any, as they are literally at war. The Russian aggression and occupation of a sizeable chunk of Ukrainian territory has lopsided world politics, and devastated the economic and energy supply lines.

The world sits at the brink of a Third World War and this is where extreme diplomatic wrangling, coupled with statesmanship, is required to save the day from another existential crisis. This reminds that there are not enough precautionary or confidence building measures in place to thwart a crisis that is born out of knee-jerk reactions.

The prolonged crisis in the heartland of Europe is a collective failure of diplomacy. It is also a snub to NATO as it could not deter the Red Army from marching westward, and a repeat of Crimean annexation was witnessed at the hands of Moscow.

Last but not least, the immediate response from Washington to beef up arms supplies to Kiev is nothing but fanning the fire. The G20 and the EU must cobble a strategy under the UN aegis to bring Russia and Ukraine to the table, and end this disgusting episode of warmongering.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com