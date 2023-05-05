Shafaqna top news stories (05 May 2023)

Shafaqna top news stories on 5 May 2023

PAKISTAN- Despite being neighbours, it has taken almost 12 years for a Pakistani foreign minister to set foot on Indian soil. However, this visit is not a bilateral one or part of any peace overture. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa is the reason for Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s visit, as Pakistan is a member of the organization. Read more …

INTERNATIONAL- Russia claimed Wednesday that Ukraine tried to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in an overnight drone attack on the Kremlin, news that drew denials from Kyiv and furious demands for retaliation from nationalists in Moscow. Read more …

AFGHANISTAN– “It seems that many women in Afghanistan do not have much hope to change the situation ahead and therefore sometimes consider “suicide” as the only way,” a psychologist told Shafaqna. Read more …

RELIGION- The book “Muhammad, Man of Allah” by Seyyed Hossein Nasr is published in 1982 by Muhammadi Trust. Read more …

PAKISTAN- At least eight people, including seven teachers, were martyred in separate incidents of firing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district on Thursday. Read more …

MIDDLE EAST- Walid Ghayyad, Head of Information Center of the Lebanese Maronite Church, said: “Walid Bukhari, the ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Lebanon, praised his actions in the field of presidential election during the meeting with the Maronite bishops of Lebanon.” Read more …

HAJJ 2023- The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia announced that it will start issuing permits for domestic Hajj pilgrims to participate in this year’s ceremonies from today (Friday 05 May 2023). Read more …

