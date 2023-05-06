Pope Francis: Islam & Christianity share common commitment to good life

SHAFAQNA- Islam & Christianity share common commitment to good life, Pope Francis said.

Pope Francis addresses participants at a meeting reflecting on the creative commonalities between Christianity and Islam, and he reminds all those present that the purpose of life is one and gives glory to God.

The theme of the colloquium, “Creative Commonalities between Christianity and Islam”, the Pope said, reflects how “each of us is like the link in a long chain: many people have preceded us on the beautiful and challenging road of encounter and friendship, others will follow us, as we hope and pray, confirming that feeling of brotherhood that is the foundation of relations between peoples”.

Source: vaticannews

