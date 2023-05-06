Housing shortage in major European cities causes record increases in rental payments

SHAFAQNA- The imbalance in housing supply and demand in major European cities is causing record increases in rental payments, rising construction costs.

Although governments try to find solutions such as limiting the rise in rents in the European continent, where half of the population live in rent in some countries, it is predicted that high inflation will continue to suppress the rent and housing prices.

According to research by Eurofound, an institution affiliated to the EU, while especially private sector tenants are experiencing housing insecurity, high inflation, rising interest rates, and increasing construction costs are exacerbating the housing shortage.

Source: aa

