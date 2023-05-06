WMO forecast: Prepare for El Niño

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned the likelihood of El Niño developing later this year.

The development of an El Niño will most likely lead to a new spike in global heating and increase the chance of breaking temperature records, forecasters from the World Meteorological Organization said.

An El Niño has the opposite effects on weather and climate patterns than a La Niña. Both weather patterns result from variations in ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific and are part of an intermittent cycle known as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, or ENSO.

An El Niño is a naturally occurring climate pattern associated with warmer-than-normal ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. El Niño events are typically associated with increased rainfall in parts of southern South America, the southern U.S., the Horn of Africa and central Asia. But they can also cause severe droughts in Australia, Indonesia, and parts of southern Asia.

In the Atlantic Ocean, the El Niño has typically hindered tropical cyclone development and prompted less intense hurricane seasons. During the Boreal summer, however, the El Niño’s warm water can fuel hurricanes in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean.

Source: cnbc