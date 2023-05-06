English
International Shia News Agency

UN’s experts: Taliban restrictions on Afghan women may amount to femicide

0
Taliban restrictions could quantity to femicide

SHAFAQNA- UN’s experts are warning that Taliban restrictions on Afghan women and girls may amount to femicide if they are not reversed.

Since they seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have barred women from most jobs and workplaces, and girls can’t go to school beyond the sixth grade. Woman are also banned from public spaces and must cover themselves from head to toe outside the home.

In a statement released Friday, the UN’s experts accused Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities of the “most extreme forms of misogyny” and said there could be multiple preventable deaths that may amount to femicide if the restrictions are not reversed.

The restrictive measures and bans imposed by the Taliban have caused international condemnation and outrage, but the Taliban have shown no sign of willingness to lift them.

Source: AP

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Afghanistan: Women activists protest Taliban’s new restrictions [photos]

Related posts

UN experts call for measures to stop Israel’s systematic & deliberate housing demolition

asadian

[Video] Why man’s share of inheritance double that of a woman? Isn’t that discriminatory?

asadian

UN’s Chief tweeted: Taliban must recognize & uphold the basic human rights that belong to every girl and woman

asadian

France: Municipality cuts funding for festival over mural of woman with Hijab

asadian

Two UN experts request to visit Bahrain

asadian

UN experts address government of Bahrain on violations against Sheikh Zuhair Ashour and Ali Al-Wazeer

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.