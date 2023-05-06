UN’s experts: Taliban restrictions on Afghan women may amount to femicide

SHAFAQNA- UN’s experts are warning that Taliban restrictions on Afghan women and girls may amount to femicide if they are not reversed.

Since they seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have barred women from most jobs and workplaces, and girls can’t go to school beyond the sixth grade. Woman are also banned from public spaces and must cover themselves from head to toe outside the home.

In a statement released Friday, the UN’s experts accused Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities of the “most extreme forms of misogyny” and said there could be multiple preventable deaths that may amount to femicide if the restrictions are not reversed.

The restrictive measures and bans imposed by the Taliban have caused international condemnation and outrage, but the Taliban have shown no sign of willingness to lift them.

Source: AP

www.shafaqna.com