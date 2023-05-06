The Moon’s heart revealed for the first time

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- For the first time, scientists confirm that the moon, like Earth, has a solid “heart” of iron.

The first evidence of an Earth-like interior for the moon came from NASA’s Apollo missions.

Using a detailed computer model built on geological data from the Apollo program and NASA’s GRAIL mission – during which two probes monitored the moon’s gravitational field for over a year – the researchers found that the inner core was about 500 km long ) in diameter, or only 15% of the width of the moon.

A deeper understanding of the moon’s inner workings can help scientists further unravel its geological mysteries, such as what happened to the once-powerful lunar magnetic field.

Saource: news