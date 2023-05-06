Charles III crowned at Westminster Abbey in London

SHAFAQNA-King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event for seven decades.

In front of a congregation of about 100 world leaders and a television audience of millions, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of the Anglican Church, slowly placed the 360-year-old St Edward’s Crown on Charles’ head as he sat upon a 14th-century throne in Westminster Abbey.

The historic and solemn event dates back to the time of the 74-year-old’s predecessor William the Conqueror in 1066.

