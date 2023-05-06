Reopening of Afghanistan embassy in Jordan after two years

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- The Afghanistan ambassador to Saudi Arabia says that the Afghanistan embassy in Jordan has been reopened after almost two years.

Ahmed javid Mujaddadi, by publishing pictures from this embassy, ​​said that the consular services for Afghans living in the Levant region will be resumed.

In the pictures, the national flag of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan can be seen in this embassy.

Besides this, in the pictures published on the Twitter account of Ahmed javid Mujaddadi, it can be seen that the plaque of this embassy also has the title and logo of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

The Afghanistan embassy in Amman, the capital of Jordan, was closed after the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan. It is said that its diplomats went to some European countries.

In a tweet announcing the reopening of this embassy, ​​Mr. Mujaddadi used symbols of the flag of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, which seems to emphasize the claim that this embassy is under the control of the diplomats of the previous regime.

After Taliban’s control over the country, a number of Afghan diplomatic missions abroad suspended their activities.

Taliban is trying to gain control of Afghanistan’s embassies abroad. Currently, this group has sent its diplomats to the embassies of Afghanistan in a number of countries neighboring Afghanistan.

However, some of these embassies are still under the administration of diplomats of the previous government and are continuing to politicking.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com