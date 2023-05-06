Emergency Organization: Afghanistan has highest maternal mortality rate in world

SHAFAQNA-The Emergency Organization has stated that Afghanistan has the highest maternal mortality rate in the world. The organization has emphasized the importance of midwives in providing essential health servicesin Afghanistan.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), maternal mortality refers to the death of a woman during pregnancy or within 42 days of the termination of pregnancy, irrespective of the duration and site of the pregnancy, from any cause related to or aggravated by the pregnancy or its management but not from accidental or incidental causes.

Afghanistan has been facing a maternal health crisis, and maternal mortality rates have been alarming. A lack of access to health care facilities, coupled with low levels of education, cultural barriers, and poverty, has contributed to this problem. The conflict and insecurity in the country have further complicated the issue, with many women unable to access life-saving health services.

Source : bnn

