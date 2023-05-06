USA: Over 2000 banks are insolvent

SHAFAQNA-Almost half of the 4,800 banks in the US are nearly insolvent, The Telegraph reported earlier this week, citing a group of banking experts.

According to Professor Amit Seru, a banking expert at Stanford University, around half of US lenders are underwater.

“Let’s not pretend that this is just about Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic,” he said. “A lot of the US banking system is potentially insolvent.”

