English
International Shia News Agency

USA: Over 2000 banks are insolvent

0
US banks are insolvent

SHAFAQNA-Almost half of the 4,800 banks in the US are nearly insolvent, The Telegraph reported earlier this week, citing a group of banking experts.

According to Professor Amit Seru, a banking expert at Stanford University, around half of US lenders are underwater.

“Let’s not pretend that this is just about Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic,” he said. “A lot of the US banking system is potentially insolvent.”

Source : rt

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

US bank refuses to admit woman because of hijab

USA: Nearly half of Americans are concerned about safety of money in banks

 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.