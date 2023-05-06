Funeral of the Palestinian youth killed by Israeli soldiers

SHAFAQNA- Jihad Mohammad Shami, 24, Oudai Osman Shami, 22, and Mohammad Raed Debik, 18, were buried today in their hometown of Nablus, 55 days after they were killed by Israeli forces, in a funeral attended by hundreds of mourners.

According to WAFA, on March 12, Israeli soldiers shot dead three young men in a car near a military checkpoint in the southwest of the northern city of the West Bank and kept their bodies since then.

It is also reported that while more than 130 other bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers have not been handed over, some of them are waiting for years to be buried by their families, last night the army, in a rare move, handed over the bodies of these three young men to Palestinians handed over.

The bodies of these three young men were taken to a hospital in Nablus and kept in the morgue before the funeral, and today they were buried by their families, friends and hundreds of Nablus residents.

Source: WAFA

Featured Photos: Mourners taking part in the funeral of the three Palestinians in Nablus. (WAFA Images / Ayman Noubani)

