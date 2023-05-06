Sudan’s warring military factions to attend Jeddah talks

SHAFAQNA-Envoys of Sudan’s army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces are in Jeddah for talks on Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said.

The U.S.-Saudi initiative is the first serious attempt to end three weeks of fighting that have has turned parts of the Sudanese capital Khartoum into war zones and derailed an internationally backed plan to usher in civilian rule following years of unrest and uprisings.

Riyadh and Washington earlier welcomed the “pre-negotiation talks” between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and urged them to actively engage following numerous violated ceasefires.

