English
International Shia News Agency

Sudan’s warring military factions to attend Jeddah talks

0
Jeddah talks

SHAFAQNA-Envoys of Sudan’s army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces are in Jeddah for talks on Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said.

The U.S.-Saudi initiative is the first serious attempt to end three weeks of fighting that have has turned parts of the Sudanese capital Khartoum into war zones and derailed an internationally backed plan to usher in civilian rule following years of unrest and uprisings.

Riyadh and Washington earlier welcomed the “pre-negotiation talks” between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and urged them to actively engage following numerous violated ceasefires.

Source : reuters

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Sudan: Intense clashes in Khartoum

Sudan: Civilian death rises to 447

Related posts

Sudan: Intense clashes in Khartoum

asadian

Sudan: Civilian death rises to 447

asadian

Iraq calls for Arab committee formation to respond quickly to health crises in Sudan

asadian

Jeddah: OIC to hold emergency meeting on Sudan

asadian

UN warns of humanitarian ‘breaking point’ in Sudan as fresh clashes

asadian

Sudan: Warring sides agree to extending ceasefire

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.