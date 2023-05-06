West Bank: IOF killed two Palestinians in raid on Tulkarm

SHAFAQNA- Reports indicate that on Saturday Israeli forces and commandos of this regime attacked the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank.

According to Al Mayadeen , during this attack, two Palestinian youths were killed by Israeli forces.

Activists published pictures and clips of these two martyrs and other Israeli forces retreating after attacking the camp on social networks.

Also stated, In a brief announcement, the Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the two martyrs as 22-year-old Samer Salah Shafiei and 22-year-old Hamzeh Jamil Kharioosh.

With the killing of Shafii and Kharyoush, the number of Palestinians martyred by Israeli forces and illegal Israeli settlers since the beginning of this year has increased to 110, including 20 children and two women.

Source: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com