UK: King Fahad Academy in London deprived of Saudi financial support

King Fahad Academy

SHAFAQNA- After Saudi Arabia withdrew its support for the King Fahad Academy in London after 38 years, this school is facing the risk of closing down in September.

The teachers of Malek Fahad Academy expressed their anger about losing their jobs without beforehand warnings, and parents also expressed their concern about the suspension of their children’s education; because they don’t have enough time to find a school before starting of the new school year in September.

It should be noted that since 1985, the King Fahad Academy in London has been responding to the educational needs of Arab and Muslim citizens in London by integrating Arabic and Islamic studies and English laws.

