BBC under control of royals

SHAFAQNA-The BBC agreed to Buckingham Palace’s demand to not show certain footage during its coronation coverage, The Guardian reports.

The BBC has caved in to Buckingham Palace’s demands to not use certain footage while covering the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, The Guardian reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to people familiar with the matter who were interviewed by the outlet, in the run-up to the coronation, the broadcaster sent materials to the palace for approval, only to be told that it could not show certain pieces.

“The balance of the power is a little bit more with the royal household than the BBC at the moment,” one Guardian source at the BBC said, adding that the royal residence and the broadcaster are still in talks over the coverage terms despite the ceremony being just hours away from the start.

Source : rt

www.shafaqna.com