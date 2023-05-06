Syria participated in the meeting of Culture Ministers of the Group of 77 & China

SHAFAQNA- Ghassan Obeid, Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic, participated in the meeting of Culture Ministers of the Group of 77 and China, which was held in Havana, the capital of Cuba, under the title (Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Development).

According to SANA, the meeting was held with the presence of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ines Maria Chapman.

In this meeting, Ambassador Obeid spoke about the dangers that have targeted Syria’s cultural heritage during the years of the unjust terrorist war against the country, as well as the unjust unilateral blockade aimed at weakening Syria.

Also stated, On the side-lines of this meeting, he met and discussed with a number of ministers of culture of the member countries of this group, in which the need to support and preserve mutual culture was emphasized, as well as to strengthen cooperation with southern countries to deal with big and difficult challenges.

Source: SANA

