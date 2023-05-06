English
UAE’s Casino World, the new rival of Singapore’s gambling hub

SHAFAQNA- The global gambling industry is tentatively betting that the United Arab Emirates may become the first Persian Gulf state to legalize casinos – a move that could eventually see it overtake Singapore as a gambling hub.

Although top government officials say there is no imminent plan to allow gambling, casino operators, consultants and lawyers familiar with the matter say preliminary discussions have taken place and a change is under consideration, according to Bloomberg.

Also stated, Other casino operators have held informal discussions with UAE’s officials about gambling, according to a gaming consultant executive and a UAE government official, who declined to be identified because the talks are private. According to a gaming equipment supplier official, some are looking to hotels for casinos.

Source: Bloomberg

