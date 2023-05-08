Iran: Khosravi border available 24 hours a day during Arbaeen ceremony

SHAFAQNA- General Mohammad Sharafi, commander of Arbaeen department of Iranian Police said: According to the negotiations and consultations held with the Iraqi side, it is possible that Khosravi border will be available 24 hours a day during Arbaeen ceremony.

According to Tasnim, Mohammad Sharafi, on the side-lines of his visit to Khosravi border, said: Khosravi border is one of the sensitive and important borders of Iran, which is welcomed by a large number of pilgrims of Imam Hussain (AS) every year, and by crossing this border, they visit the shrines of the Shia Imams.

He said: During Arbaeen ceremony, Khosravi border, which has recently been opened for pilgrims due to its convenient location and necessary infrastructure, attracts the attention of a large number of pilgrims, and they depart to Karbala or return to Iran.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com