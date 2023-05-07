Iraq takes back several of its antiquities funds from Britain

SHAFAQNA- The spokesman of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced the return of several boxes of Iraqi antiquities from Britain.

Ahmed Al-Sahaf, the spokesman of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, announced the return of several boxes of Iraqi antiquities from Britain.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, with extraordinary efforts and through the Iraqi Embassy in London also in line with the return of Iraqi antiquities, on April 9th, 2023, 38 boxes of Iraqi antiquities will be returned.

These works were handed over by Iraq to Britain for the purpose of discussion and investigation, which include about 6 thousand pieces, several tablets and several book cases.

Source: Mdeast

