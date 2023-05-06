UN: Grain deal talks in deadlock

SHAFAQNA- Latest round of talks on extending the Black Sea grain deal has ended in deadlock, Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesperson for UN’s secretary-general said.

Technical personnel from Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and the UN met in Istanbul on Friday (05 May 2023), ahead of a senior-level meeting scheduled for next week.

According to the UN’s Spokesperson, the parties failed to agree on the authorization of new vessels to join the Black Sea shipments. Nevertheless, daily inspection work on the previously authorized vessels will continue.

Source: rt

