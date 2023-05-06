Yemen: Mechanisms for implementing an educational program to address the phenomenon of begging

SHAFAQNA- In a meeting at the Ministry of Technical and Vocational Education chaired by Judge Ahmed Ali Wazir, the mechanisms for implementing the joint educational program between this ministry and the national program to deal with the phenomenon of begging were reviewed.

According to SABA, in this meeting, the objectives of the training and rehabilitation program of 1440 beggars were reviewed in the secretariat.

The duties of this ministry, through the implementation of this program, are to rehabilitate people capable of working from this poorer group, return injured children to their families, and eliminate begging from their living conditions with educational activities that will continue until the next Hijri year.

Source: SABA

Featured photo:Technical Education Mechanisms for training 1440 people from poorest category discussed in Sana’a

www.shafaqna.com