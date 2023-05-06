Shafaqna top news stories (06 May 2023)

Shafaqna top news stories on 6 May 2023
PAKISTAN- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is preparing to discuss Pakistan’s budget plans for the coming financial year as part of a process to unlock a crucial financing injection for the cash-strapped nation, the IMF’s country mission chief said. Read more …
ISLAMIC CENTERS- Friday prayer & sermon is performed on 5 May 2023 at Hamburg Islamic Center. Read more …
SHIA MEDIA- SICM Mahfil Ali presented the program on the topic: “The anniversary of the matyrdom of Hamza (SA) : The battle of Uhud and today” by Shaykh Muhammad Al-Hilli. Read more …
ISLAMIC CENTERS- Friday prayer is performed on Fri 5 May 2023 at the Islamic Educational Center of Orange County under the leadership of Dr Sayed Moustafa Al-Qazwini. Read more …
AFGHANISTAN- Afghanistan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia says that the Afghanistan’s Embassy in Jordan has been reopened after almost two years. Ahmed Javid Mujaddadi, by publishing pictures from this embassy, said that the consular services for Afghans living in the Levant region will be resumed. Read more …
RELIGION- The Right of People (16th) Commentary on Imam Al-Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right by Mohammad Sobhanie. Read more …
INTERNATIONAL- A USA’s government panel renewed calls Monday to blacklist India over religious freedom, saying that treatment of minorities has continued to worsen under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more …