Shafaqna top news stories (06 May 2023)

Shafaqna top news stories on 6 May 2023

PAKISTAN- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is preparing to discuss Pakistan’s budget plans for the coming financial year as part of a process to unlock a crucial financing injection for the cash-strapped nation, the IMF’s country mission chief said. Read more …

ISLAMIC CENTERS- Friday prayer & sermon is performed on 5 May 2023 at Hamburg Islamic Center. Read more …

SHIA MEDIA- SICM Mahfil Ali presented the program on the topic: “The anniversary of the matyrdom of Hamza (SA) : The battle of Uhud and today” by Shaykh Muhammad Al-Hilli. Read more …

ISLAMIC CENTERS- Friday prayer is performed on Fri 5 May 2023 at the Islamic Educational Center of Orange County under the leadership of Dr Sayed Moustafa Al-Qazwini. Read more …

AFGHANISTAN- Afghanistan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia says that the Afghanistan’s Embassy in Jordan has been reopened after almost two years. Ahmed Javid Mujaddadi, by publishing pictures from this embassy, ​​said that the consular services for Afghans living in the Levant region will be resumed. Read more …

RELIGION- The Right of People (16th) Commentary on Imam Al-Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right by Mohammad Sobhanie. Read more …

INTERNATIONAL- A USA’s government panel renewed calls Monday to blacklist India over religious freedom, saying that treatment of minorities has continued to worsen under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more …

