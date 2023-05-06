Al-Sahhaf: Iraq renews position on importance of Syria’s return to Arab League

SHAFAQNA-Iraq renews its position on the importance of Syria’s return to its seat in the Arab League, Iraq ‘s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, affirmed.

Al-Sahhaf said, in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that “the meeting of the League of Arab States at the level of foreign ministers on Sunday 5/7/2023, with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fouad Hussein, to discuss the Syrian and Sudanese issues.”.

He added, “Iraq renews its position on the Syrian issue with the importance of its return to its seat in the Arab League, which contributes to strengthening its security and stability, as well as the issue in Sudan, as we are committed to the importance of adopting dialogue as a way to end the current situation.”

