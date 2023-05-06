Iraq’s PM: Decline in water levels of Tigris & Euphrates requires urgent international intervention

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’a Al-Sudani on Saturday reaffirmed that the decline in the water levels of the Tigris and Euphrates requires urgent international intervention.

He said that the government’s intention to desalinate seawater.

“We congratulate the launch of this important conference, which discusses a topic that has become sensitive and important in all countries of the world, as water has become an active element, and with the increasing risks of the crisis, Iraq was one of the countries that were exposed to it and left economic effects,” The Prime Minister said, in a speech during Baghdad 3rd International Water Conference, which was attended by the reporter of the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

