Iraq: Large jar belonging to Sasanian period discovered in Sulaymaniyah [photos]

SHAFAQNA- The Department of Antiquities of Sulaymaniyah province of Iraq announced the discovery of an ancient artifact from the Sasanian era in “Sharbaghir” region.

The Iraqi Shafaq news website announced this ancient artifact – which is a clay jar – dates back to the Sassanian era.

Also, in the next few days, an excavation by an archaeology expert team is going to be carried out in the area where the jar was discovered, in order to check the possibility of the presence of other possible ancient artifacts.

