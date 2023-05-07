English
International Shia News Agency

Iraq: Large jar belonging to Sasanian period discovered in Sulaymaniyah [photos]

0

SHAFAQNA- The Department of Antiquities of Sulaymaniyah province of Iraq announced the discovery of an ancient artifact from the Sasanian era in “Sharbaghir” region.

The Iraqi Shafaq news website announced this ancient artifact – which is a clay jar – dates back to the Sassanian era.

Also, in the next few days, an excavation by an archaeology expert team is going to be carried out in the area where the jar was discovered, in order to check the possibility of the presence of other possible ancient artifacts.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shfaqna:

 

Iraq: Lowering of Mosul dam’s water revealed 3,000-year-old grave

Related posts

Al-Araji and UN Security Council: Emphasizing the need to return stolen Iraqi antiquities and hand over wanted persons

asadian

Rashid decided to return antiquities Iraq lent to Britain

asadian

Iraq takes back several of its antiquities funds from Britain

asadian

Karbala: Custodian of Astan Quds Hussaini Meets UN’s Official

asadian

Fyodor Lukyanov: World will be organized “differently”

asadian

Iraq: 36000 families displaced in Sinjar camps

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.