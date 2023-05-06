Officials: Syria’s return to Arab League very likely on Sunday

SHAFAQNA-Syria is on the brink of being readmitted to the League of Arab States during an extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the organisation’s member states on 7 May, officials said

“The decision to restore Syria’s membership may be made tomorrow as all Arab League members will take part in the ministerial meeting,” Gamal Roshdy, the spokesman for the Arab League, told Ahram Online.

A senior diplomatic official requesting anonymity confirmed that “the decision shall be made tomorrow with no objections from any of the 22 countries.”

“There might be some reservations, nothing more,” added the source.

He indicated how the Cairo meeting, held on Saturday at the level of permanent representatives, had revealed that any objections to Syria’s re-inclusion no longer existed.

Source : ahram

