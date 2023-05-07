Custodian of Astan Quds Hussaini meets UN official

SHAFAQNA- The Custodian of Astan Quds Hussaini on Saturday asked one of the officials related to the documentation of ISIS crimes in the United Nations to include all different Iraqi groups and minorities in all regions.

According to Shafaqna, quoted by NON news agency, Hojjatoleslam Karbalai, who spoke at the meeting with the head of the research team on ISIS crimes affiliated with the United Nations, said: “We expect this group to conduct its research in order to achieve the desired goals as soon as possible.”

“Documenting ISIS crimes must include crimes of terrorists against all sections of Iraq”

He also emphasized that documenting the crimes of the ISIS terrorist group should include all the crimes of this group against all minorities and different classes of Iraq.

Hojjatoleslam Karbalai emphasized the need to complete the documentation of ISIS crimes and punish the terrorists as soon as possible.

Addressing Christian Reicher, he said: “The trial of the criminals of the Second World War and the documentation of their crimes were not delayed after the end of the battles, while we are now in 2023 and six years have passed since the war against ISIS, but this case is still open and the perpetrators of this Crimes have not been punished because its delay and not finalizing it causes the loss of some characteristics of the crimes committed.”

Source: NON news agency

